Is Snooki Coming Back to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Is Snooki returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

On Tuesday (March 2), TMZ published a photo of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her former co-star Angelina Pivarnick eating lunch together at Lucco Cucina + Bar in Florham Park, New Jersey. The image shows that a producer was watching their conversation from another table, with a camera rolling on the side.

The photo comes as a shock because Snooki and Pivarnick have been feuding over the past year, ever since Pivarnick's wedding to Chris Larangeira went south due to "Speechgate."

On Nov. 20, 2019, Snooki and fellow castmates Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese gave a bridesmaids speech at Pivarnick's wedding that poked fun at her. Obviously, Pivarnick was not happy with how they spoke about her, which included calling her the "dump" to their "island" — a reference to the Staten Island dump.

In the same episode, Snooki admitted to Cortese that she planned on leaving the show. "I'm quitting, I think," she said. "I think this is it. This is not fun."

In December 2019, Snooki announced her departure from the show on her It's Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast. "I hate being away from the kids, I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore," she admitted. Snooki also noted that the show had become too dramatic and serious during Season 3.

After eleven years appearing in the iconic MTV franchise, Snooki's final episode aired in 2020.

However, fans can still see Snooki on television whether or not her reunion with Pivarnick is just a guest appearance, or if she's planning on returning to the show. The reality TV star has a new job hosting Beach Cabana Royale for Discovery+.