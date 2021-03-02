New Jersey dwellers: Have you seen Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi around town? Many have, and it makes sense since she and her family now have a beach house right in on the actual Jersey Shore!

Snooki, her husband Jionni LaValle and three children call Florham Park in northern New Jersey home during the "off season," and the reality star has been keeping very busy since quitting Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after Season 3, much to the shock of fans.

Snooki is a mom and an entrepreneur. Her clothing store, The Snooki Shop, located in Madison County, New York, has been very successful, and she is now trying her hand at hosting. On Feb. 16, Beach Cabana Royale, a one-hour renovation special, premiered on the Discovery+ streaming platform. On the show, Snooki puts designers Karla Graves, Wendell Holland and Delia Kenza to work, giving them only one day to completely transform cabanas for three families who need their help.

In a recent interview with AV Club, Snooki admitted she loves laying out and getting a tan, but "hates the ocean and wet sand on her feet." Maybe that's why her perfect Jersey Shore home isn't exactly on the beach, but rather right on a lagoon that goes right into Barnegat Bay.

According to public records, the pad is located in the Silverton section of Toms River. The five-bedroom, three-and-half bathroom colonial had a price tag of $850,000.

The beautiful home features tons of windows for maximum light, a luxurious kitchen and envy-inducing water views. Want to take a peek?