It's the end of an era! Karma and Bamboo, the OG Seaside Heights, N.J. clubs made famous by MTV's Jersey Shore, haven't just shut down for good — they're being turned into housing.

According to New Jersey publication Lavallette-Seaside Shorebeat, the former club known as Karma is set to be redeveloped as a mixed-use housing complex.

A group of investors proposed the new redevelopment plan back in March.

Architect Jason Hanrahan told Seaside Heights borough council members that the project would be centered on an "active streetscape" to invigorate business in the area. The proposal includes a five-story, 52-foot residential complex featuring a variety of amenities for residents, including a rooftop deck and indoor infinity pool.

A commercial area proposed for the first floor of the complex will likely feature retail and dining spaces.

Karma was a staple on the original incarnation of Jersey Shore, which began airing on MTV in 2009. The club shut down in 2018 when its liquor license was revoked.

The owner of the club declared bankruptcy in 2020 and the building, which is currently still standing, has been abandoned since.

Bamboo, another Jersey Shore club staple, is also getting redeveloped.

Bamboo was sold at auction in 2020 after the venue went bankrupt. According to News 12 New Jersey, the club was demolished in 2021.

Called The Lofts at Bamboo, Lavallette-Seaside Shorebeat reports the space previously occupied by Bamboo is currently being marketed as a mixed-use development complex set to house 48 apartments.

"Seaside has been very quietly getting better each year since Hurricane Sandy," Mike Loundy of Seaside Reality said of the ongoing redevelopment plans, according to NewJersey.com.

"Nightclubs are just not the thing anymore. Seaside wanted to get away from that. So it created a vision plan to create some real commercial space with retail shopping — all sorts of uses," he added.