Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Wife Save 2-Year-Old Son’s Life During Choking Scare

Thanks to their quick action, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, were able to save their 2-year-old son, Romeo, after a scary choking incident.

On Feb. 3, Sorrentino shared the terrifying moment on his Instagram account. The footage was captured by the family's Ring security camera.

"THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES !!" he wrote in the caption.

"It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !! He hunched over and wasn’t breathing," he explained.

"I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking [his] airway and saved his life. I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out. It’s safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons and Romeo won’t be having gnocchi anytime soon," he continued.

In the video, the family is enjoying their dinner when Romeo begins to choke.

"Oh, he's choking, he's choking," Lauren exclaims.

Sorrentino quickly jumps up to help him, eventually moving him to the floor and patting his back as the little boy cries.

"As long as he's making noise ... he's breathing," Lauren says in the video.

The mom then used a children's anti-choking device to dislodge the errant gnocchi and hugged Romeo tightly, assuring him, "It's okay. You just got a gnocchi stuck in your throat."

Sorrentino's Jersey Shore castmates sent their well wishes in the comments section of the post.

"Omg my heart, so glad he’s okay!" Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola commented.

"So scary! Poor Romeo! You guys are wonderful parents," Snooki added.

"Thank goodness everything is okay," JWOWW said with praying hands emojis.

Sorrentino told Good Morning America, "If I hear a cough during dinner, I assume it's a problem, so I immediately jumped up."

"I knew I didn't wanna hit him too hard when he was upright because I thought maybe that could maybe lodge the food even further, so that's why I had got him upright and ready for when my wife had gotten the anti-choking device," he explained.

"We worked in synergy as a team and I couldn't be prouder of my wife. She... I'm gonna break down, but she's a superhero," he said of Lauren's calm and collected handling of the scare.

He added, "Romeo is doing amazing. It was definitely a very, very scary close call, for sure. To be honest with you, I have tingles right now talking about it because everything was kinda textbook and we didn't even know it."