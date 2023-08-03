Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is finally ready to return to Jersey Shore.

Jersey Shore fans were shocked and heartbroken when Sammi, the self-proclaimed "sweetest b---h you'll ever meet," decided not to return with her castmates for the spinoff show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018.

Sammi told Entertainment Tonight that the "toxic situations" she previously found herself in on Jersey Shore — which included a somewhat volatile relationship with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and a violent fight with Jenni "JWoww" Farley — were part of the reason she stepped away from the hit MTV franchise and why she didn't initially return for Family Vacation.

"At the time, when everybody decided to go back to the show, I just was in a really like different place. I was in a good spot in my life and felt like going back to the show may enter me into some toxic situations again," Sammi explained.

Sammi Is Finally Coming Back to Jersey Shore

Speaking to Variety, Sammi revealed that she's finally in the right headspace and place in her life to reunite with her Jersey Shore co-stars.

"I needed the time to re-group and figure out my own life. I wasn’t in a good head space. I just couldn’t do the show back then. And I’m happy that I’m able to be able to come back and do it now," she explained.

Sammi Is Excited to Work With Her Jersey Shore Co-Stars Again

Speaking to Variety, Sammi admitted she missed filming with her Jersey Shore co-stars. She also shared that she didn't have any lasting "bad blood" with anyone in the cast.

In a video shared on the official Jersey Shore YouTube account, Sammi reminisced about her time with Snooki, Pauly D, The Situation and her other MTV castmates.

"I still remember the bond that we had when we filmed early on at 22. I remember fun times with them and all the laughs we had. It was a time in my life that I really loved," she said.

Will Sam and Ron Reunite on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

This season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will also see Sammi reunite with her ex, Ron, but she isn't worried about seeing him again despite their former on-again, off-again romantic drama.

"At this point, he’s just a guy I dated in my 20s. We all go through relationships. He’s basically just a co-worker at this point," Sammi told Variety.

Sammi appeared on all six seasons of Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012. She also appeared on the spinoff show Snooki & Jwoww for four episodes in 2013 and 2014.

Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season returns Thursday (Aug. 3) on MTV.