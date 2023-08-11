Who Is the Richest ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Today?

The Jersey Shore cast net worth is higher than Snooki's signature pouf.

In 2009, MTV premiered their hit reality TV show Jersey Shore, launching the careers of Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese.

MTV's Jersey Shore ran for a total of six seasons, earning its stars some major paychecks in the process.

The original run of the series ended in 2012, though it was revitalized as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, with many of the original cast members returning.

Richest Jersey Shore Cast Member Revealed

Since the original version of the show premiered in the late 2000s, many of the Jersey Shore cast members have ventured into various spinoff businesses, from releasing books to opening boutiques and starring on other reality shows such as Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother.

During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live in August 2023, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast played a game in which host Andy Cohen asked them to identify the wealthiest cast member among them.

They all pointed to successful DJ Pauly D, who has made some serious dough thanks to his longtime gig as a resident DJ in Las Vegas. However, he played coy and decided to playfully put the attention on his beard instead of his bank account.

'Jersey Shore' Cast Members Ranked by Net Worth Find out what each Jersey Shore cast member is worth today and how they built up their bank accounts.