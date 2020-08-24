Snooki’s New Jersey Shore Waterfront Home: Take a Look Inside! (PHOTOS)

Snooki and family are now calling Toms River, New Jersey home.

Jersey Shore star Nicole Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle just bought a beautiful waterside pad in the Silverton section of Toms River.

Here's what we know about the place from public records: The price tag was $850,000. It's a five-bedroom, three-and-half bathroom colonial.

The lagoon in the backyard goes right into Barnegat Bay.

