Angelina Threatens to Expose Snooki and JWoww After Dramatic ‘Jersey Shore’ Finale

This season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has officially come to an end, but the drama between Angelina, Snooki and JWoww is still alive and well.

The co-stars took their feud to Twitter following the MTV reality show's explosive season finale Thursday (June 18) which saw Snooki quit Jersey Shore after tensions ran high at Angelina's wedding to Chris Larangeira in November 2019.

To recap, Snooki, JWoww and Deena gave a controversial bridesmaid speech, which included jokes like "you're the trash to our bags" and the "dump to our island" — and let's just say it didn't go over well, neither with the crowd nor the bride and groom.

While watching the episode, Angelina revealed why her reaction to the speech changed from laughter to frustration as the night went on, explaining on Twitter, "My husband was distraught and I was acting like I was okay with this."

"I saw his face and I snapped because I know my husband and I know the look in his eyes. I just couldn’t hold it back anymore. I was also mad ... don't get it twisted," she continued, before adding, "It wasn’t about me. I can take a joke. It is the fact that I looked at my husband and felt his pain. And all of my guests were upset and booing"

To make matters more dramatic, Angelina even threatened to publicly share texts the cast allegedly sent each other from the night of her wedding.

"I wasn't going to say anything but do you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn't know I was in talking s--t about me the night of my wedding? And you wonder why I couldn't let things go," she tweeted.

"Expose the mean girls Angelina," Snooki replied. "Do what you need to do so we can all peacefully move on with our lives."

Meanwhile, JWoww tweeted that she and the girls reached out to Angelina "multiple times" after the speech and "apologized over and over."

"I cried for days thinking I took away her beautiful day," she wrote. "I questioned who I was. She never once reached out privately until she was forced too. So just stop."

"I watched my best friend quit because she couldn’t handle the stress," JWoww added. "I stayed up so many nights hearing Deena cry over being called names she didn’t deserve. All while Angelina basked in the attention she was given. 7 months I waited for tonight."