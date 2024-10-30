Selena Gomez, Lizzo & More: See Celebrities’ 2024 Halloween Costumes

Celebrities are stepping up their game with their 2024 Halloween costumes!

Several celebs have already unveiled their costumes for the year and they are out of this world, like Megan Thee Stallion as Starfire or Chloe Bailey as Jessica Rabbit.

Plus, Halloween queen Lizzo is back with another unique look, and Selena Gomez went for a couple's costume with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Other stars chose to embody classic characters like Coraline or Daphne from Scooby Doo.

See how the stars are celebrating Halloween with their elaborate costumes, below!

Selena channeled the magic of Alice in Wonderland with her Alice (and the Mad Hatter) look featuring a billowing tulle skirt and an on-point blonde wig.

Meanwhile, actress Samara Weaving morphed into Leeloo from 1997's The Fifth Element, a role popularized by Milla Jovovich.

Sophie Turner entered The Matrix with a shiny black latex jumpsuit and rectangular sunglasses.

Rapper and anime fan Megan Thee Stallion transformed in Starfire from DC Comics and Teen Titans.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin dressed up as characters from Phantom of the Opera, which fans were obsessed with in the comments of Palvin's TikTok video.

"This is so beautifully executed, I love it," one fan wrote.

Lizzo pretty much won Halloween with a tongue-in-cheek costume from South Park.

The rapper-singer took back the joke from the show, which created a weight-loss drug called Lizzo.

In a TikTok video, she posed next to a cutout of a South Park character and flipped off the camera.

Victoria Justice perfectly channeled Coraline with her yellow raincoat and electric blue bob.

Elsewhere, JWOWW from Jersey Shore slayed her Dolores costume from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Check out more 2024 celebrity Halloween costumes, below: