Celebrities Who Fled the U.S. Because of Donald Trump

Celebrities Who Fled the U.S. Because of Donald Trump

Win McNamee / Marleen Moise, Getty Images

President Donald Trump's second term has marked a period of intense political division in the United Statesso much so that Trump's move back into the White House has even inspired some celebrities to move out of the U.S.

The idea of leaving the U.S. during Trump's first term between 2017 and 2021 wasn't just whispered in privateit was broadcasted loud and clear by some of the most recognizable names in Hollywood.

Whether driven by ideological differences, personal values or simply to make a statement, these stars turned their discontent and political frustration into big headlines.

READ MORE: All the Celebrities Who Dated Trump Family Members (PHOTOS)

High-profile stars such as Cher and Barbra Streisand openly expressed their unhappiness with the election outcome, with Cher famously declaring she would leave the country if Trump won the presidency again. Others, such as Miley Cyrus, similarly floated the idea.

While some of these declarations were made in the heat of the moment, they reflect a broader sentiment among certain groups of the population—yes, even the rich and famous—who feel alienated by Trump's policies and rhetoric and are contemplating moving abroad.

Celebrities Who Left the U.S. Because of Donald Trump

These six celebrities, including Sophie Turner and Eva Longoria, fled the United States due to President Donald Trump's reelection and his polarizing political ideals.
Filed Under: America Ferrera, Donald Trump, Ellen DeGeneres, Eva Longoria, politics, rosie o'donnell, Sophie Turner
Categories: Celebrity News, Lists, News

More From PopCrush