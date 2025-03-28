Celebrities Who Fled the U.S. Because of Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's second term has marked a period of intense political division in the United States—so much so that Trump's move back into the White House has even inspired some celebrities to move out of the U.S.

The idea of leaving the U.S. during Trump's first term between 2017 and 2021 wasn't just whispered in private—it was broadcasted loud and clear by some of the most recognizable names in Hollywood.

Whether driven by ideological differences, personal values or simply to make a statement, these stars turned their discontent and political frustration into big headlines.

High-profile stars such as Cher and Barbra Streisand openly expressed their unhappiness with the election outcome, with Cher famously declaring she would leave the country if Trump won the presidency again. Others, such as Miley Cyrus, similarly floated the idea.

While some of these declarations were made in the heat of the moment, they reflect a broader sentiment among certain groups of the population—yes, even the rich and famous—who feel alienated by Trump's policies and rhetoric and are contemplating moving abroad.