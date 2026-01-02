Megyn Kelly ended the year with a bang — and a burn.

In a new chat with the Daily Mail, the former Fox News anchor and current SiriusXM host was asked to name the rudest celebrities she’s ever met.

Spoiler: She did not hold back.

First Target: Jane Fonda

Kelly didn’t hesitate before naming Jane Fonda, referencing their famously frosty 2017 interview — the one where Fonda shut her down over a plastic surgery question.

Neilson Barnard, Getty Images Neilson Barnard, Getty Images loading...

But Kelly claims she had her reasons: producers allegedly told her not to ask about sex scenes in Our Souls at Night, since Fonda’s co-star Robert Redford was reportedly uncomfortable with the topic.

“She was offended,” Kelly said. “But I was trying to be respectful.”

Next Up: Bruce Willis

Kelly admitted she “hate[d] to say it” due to Bruce Willis' current health battle with frontotemporal dementia, but remembered her 2006 interview with him as cold and uncomfortable.

Rich Fury, Getty Images Rich Fury, Getty Images loading...

“He was just so ungiving,” she said. “So ungenerous… clearly unhappy to be there.”

Al Roker, Vaguely

When it came to Today show icon Al Roker, Kelly played coy — but shady.

“Let’s just say, if my mother ran into Al Roker, she would turn into Larry David bumping into Alan Dershowitz at Martha’s Vineyard very quickly,” she said.

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

Translation: something went down, but she’s not spilling the full story. Yet.

Another One: Ellen DeGeneres

Kelly didn’t mince words about Ellen DeGeneres, claiming a close family member once worked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and was allegedly told to look away if they crossed paths with the daytime TV legend in the hallway.

Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images loading...

“You would look down like a serf,” Kelly said. “I knew that before the bullying scandal broke. She is a bad person.”

Not Everyone Was a Flop

To be fair, Kelly did offer a few positive shoutouts:

Russell Brand = “warm”

Kathie Lee Gifford = “nice”

Jada Pinkett Smith = “sweet, sincere, genuine”

Not a long list — but hey, she’s not always brutally honest… just most of the time.