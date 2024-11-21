Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia de Rossi Leave U.S. for U.K. Following Trump Win: REPORT

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have reportedly said goodbye to California following president-elect Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris.

According to TMZ, the couple were feeling "very disillusioned" after Trump's win, and decided to "get the hell out" of the U.S..

DeGeneres and her wife have moved into a new home in South West England, according to the tabloid.

The duo reportedly purchased the home prior to the 2024 election.

A source noted that DeGeneres and the former actress are now planning to sell their abode in Montecito, Calif.

Prior to the November election, the former talk show host was a staunch supporter of Harris, and urged her fans to get behind the current vice president on social media.

"Let’s vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do!" the former talk show host captioned her Instagram post on Nov. 1.



In August, DeGeneres and de Rossi celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.

"I will be celebrating my 16th wedding anniversary on the 16th of August in Minneapolis filming my final Netflix special," DeGeneres, who kicked off a standup comedy tour in June, wrote via Instagram.

"What a day!!! I’m so lucky to be loved by the most amazing person I’ve ever met. I love you Portia. You’re my everything," she continued.

The comedian and former actress met backstage in 2001 at a Rock the Vote concert.