This Old Taylor Swift and Ellen DeGeneres Interview Is Seriously Messed Up

A 10-year-old Taylor Swift interview from The Ellen DeGeneres Show has gone viral, even prompting model and actress Emily Ratajkowski to weigh in.

Posted by @thatnostalgicgirl on TikTok, the viral clip begins by showing Swift speaking on a radio show in more recent years.

"I was like, 23 and people were just like, kind of reducing me to making slide shows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was, like, a trick rather than a skill and a craft," Swift says, seemingly referring to her 2013 Ellen appearance.

"It's a way to take a woman who's doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things and in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimize that skill," the singer continues.

The TikTok compares the radio interview to Swift's 2013's Ellen appearance, when DeGeneres suddenly asks the pop star, "You were here with your boyfriend Zac Efron last time. How's he doing?"

Swift and Efron starred together in the animated film The Lorax in 2012.

"Um, we actually never dated," Swift replies, to which DeGeneres interjects, "Yes you did. So which song is about Zac on the new CD?"

An uncomfortable-looking Swift continues to deny that she ever dated Efron and insists there's nothing on her album about him. DeGeneres makes a swirling "crazy" motion with her finger and condescendingly responds, "Okay."

DeGeneres then hands Swift a bell and tells her to ring it when anyone she has dated pops up on a slideshow of famous men that begins to play behind them.

"I don't know if I'll do this. This is the one shred of dignity that I have. People go and make guesses about it and the only thing that I have is that one card," Swift says awkwardly.

Ignoring her pleas, DeGeneres instructs Swift to ring the bell at least three times before flashing images on the screen of Swift with Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Justin Bieber and others.

"You're supposed to ring it," DeGeneres tells her.

"But I don't want to," Swift replies, prompting DeGeneres to take the bell and continuously ring it as the photos change.

Finally, Swift exclaims, "Stop! This makes me feel so bad about myself every time you put like, a different dude up there on the screen and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being."

Many fans called the Ellen video "gaslighting" and "hard to watch" in the comments section, and even Ratajkowski agreed.

"This is so f---ed up. She's literally begging her to stop," Ratajkowski commented.

Warning: Graphic language below

attachment-Screenshot 2023-01-09 at 15-07-35 Ellen ✨ (@thatnostalgicgirl) TikTok loading...

"I think the sentence 'I don't wanna do it' should've been more than enough," one viewer added.

"She's clearly visibly upset but having to like, 'perform' that she's laughing it off because an audience of people is laughing at her..." another wrote.

"The irony being Ellen’s sign off of 'Be Kind.' This was cruel," someone else pointed out.

Watch the full Ellen segment, below: