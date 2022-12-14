Ellen DeGeneres ‘Heartbroken’ About Death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Read Her Statement

Ellen DeGeneres has reacted to the death of her friend and The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

In a tweet shared Wednesday (Dec. 14), DeGeneres shared a photo of her hugging Boss, along with a message about the late performer.

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," DeGeneres wrote.

Boss became a DJ on DeGeneres' daytime talk show in 2014. In 2020, he became a co-executive producer for the show. He was also a dancer and choreographer.

See DeGeneres' tweet below:

Boss passed away Tuesday (Dec. 13). His wife, dancer Allison Holker, reported unusual behavior to the police after noticing Boss had left their home without his car. He was later pronounced dead at an LA hotel.

He and his wife were known for posting dance videos to Instagram and TikTok.

Most recently, they posted a video of them dancing to "December Back 2 June" by Alicia Keys on Instagram.

"HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE!!!" they captioned the clip.

Boss is survived by his wife and their three children.

Boss posted an uplifting note to social media just two months ago, on Oct. 14.

"One of my favorite parts of flying on a cloudy day is when the plane breaks through the clouds to reveal the beautiful day that's just beyond the cloud ceiling. A great reminder for life on the vastness of the idea that 'everything will be alright.' And if we can just know, have faith that just beyond whatever clouds are on our perceived ceiling, are clear skies full of potential, possibilities, and promises," he wrote via a Notes app screenshot.