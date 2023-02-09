Stephen Boss, a.k.a. tWitch, Died Without Will, Wife Files for Control of Estate

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' widow has filed for control of her late husband's estate.

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Boss' wife, Allison Holker, filed for control of his estate after it was revealed the DJ and performer died without a will in place.

Holker has requested Boss' stake in Stephen Boss Productions and his Goldman Sachs investment account. She has also filed for royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, Disney Worldwide Services, GEP Talent Service and SAG/AFTRA, per the documents.

This procedure is routine as often times a surviving spouse must prove they were married to the person who passed away.

Holker and Boss got married in 2013. They had two children together: Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Boss also adopted Holker's 14-year-old-daughter from a previous relationship.

Boss died in December 2022 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 40.

In a statement to People after Boss' passing, Holker said, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Boss' friend Ellen DeGeneres also spoke out about his death.

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," she said in a statement.