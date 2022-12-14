Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Famed ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dead at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, DJ on The Ellen Show and So You Think You Can Dance alum, has been found dead at 40.

TMZ reports Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to People, an official LAPD investigation is ongoing.

According to TMZ, Boss' wife, dancer Allison Holker, told police that Boss had left home without his car, which was unusual.

Boss was discovered at a local LA hotel and pronounced dead at the scene.

Boss and Holker were married in 2013 and had three kids together: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," Holker said.

She continued, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory."

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Boss was a freestyle hip hop dancer who made a name for himself on shows like The Wade Robson Project and Star Search in the early 2000s. He later went on to choreograph for major K-pop stars Big Bang under YG Entertainment.

From there, he appeared in movies like the Step Up franchise and Magic Mike XXL, as well as Hairspray and Stomp the Yard.

In 2008, when he was a runner-up on popular dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance and went on to serve as an All-Star in seasons 7, 8, and 9, and eventually became a judge. Boss and Holker met on the show.

Boss began joining Ellen DeGeneres as a DJ on her talk show in 2014 and became a co-executive producer on the show in 2020.

Boss and Holker also co-hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings together and the two posted many family dance videos to social media.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255).