Demi Moore Says Ex Bruce Willis Is ‘Stable’ Right Now

Demi Moore's ex-husband Bruce Willis is "stable" amid his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

The Hollywood actress, who was married to the Die Hard star from 1987 to 2000, has remained close to the 69-year-old actor in the years since their divorce as they raised their three daughters together and Demi has admitted she now has "real deep acceptance" of her former partner's condition.

During a discussion at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday (Oct. 13), Demi said of her ex: "You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he's at, he is stable."

She went on to reveal she's had to stop "holding onto" the previous version of Bruce and find the joy in the present.

Demi added: "What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game. But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

She also revealed she saw Bruce just two days before coming to the film festival during a visit with her granddaughter Louetta, whose mother is the former couple's eldest daughter Rumer Willis.

Demi insisted she is committed to "being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it."

The Ghost star has daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with Bruce and during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Demi was asked about the advice she has given her daughters when it comes to communicating with their father,.

She explained: "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they’re at. You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment. And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness. When I’m in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share."