Are You Ready for a ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Sequel?

What are the chances that one of the most beloved, touching, moving, hilarious, romantic comedies with a side of edge has every original cast member in talks to bring us a sequel?

FYI, I've attached the official music video and trailer below.

It's been 40 years since St. Elmo's Fire hit theatres back in 1985 at the height of the brat pack and 1980's movies that we Gen X'ers couldn't get enough of. I'm one of those and am totally cheering for this to happen.

Picture it: Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, and more, back. Total chills.

St. Elmo's Fire via YouTube St. Elmo's Fire via YouTube loading...

According to the Deadline website, Rob Lowe, along with the rest of the cast, are all in.

We’re very much in contact now because we are actively trying to do [the] St. Elmo’s Fire sequel. It’s going a little more slowly than I would have liked but that’s a good thing because we’re trying to find the right writer and the right story. But all of the actors, everybody is on board. Everybody is excited.

If it's been a while since you've seen it, the movie centers around besties who just graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., trying to adjust to the real world in life and love.

Demi Moore spilled the news about the entire cast, ready to bring us a sequel, according to a Variety interview.

Does Kirby find love and get over Dale? Does Leslie finally choose between Alec and Kevin? Does Jules stick with her road to recovery?

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rob Lowe says just like all project talks start, especially when discussing sequels, it needs to be just right.

We’ve met with the studio and I have been talking about doing it for about four months. The release of the “Brats” documentary earlier this summer from fellow Brat Packer Andrew McCarthy only added to the excitement around it.

Here's the original trailer. Chills.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood