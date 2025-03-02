2025 Oscars Red Carpet Photos: See Demi Moore, Ariana Grande and More!

The 2025 Oscars red carpet is nearly here!

The 97th Academy Awards is set to take place tonight, Sunday (March 2), at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony will begin at 7PM ET.

READ MORE: See Photos From the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet

Leading the nominations this year is Emilia Pérez, a French-Mexican musical about a drug-running mobster, which has garnered 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.

Other Best Picture nominees include Anora, The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two and Wicked. In the acting categories, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) are among the nominees for Best Actor, while Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) and Demi Moore (The Substance) are contenders for Best Actress.

The ceremony will feature performances by artists such as Erivo, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and Raye.

As Hollywood's biggest night unfolds, audiences worldwide will be tuning in to celebrate the achievements in film over the past year, as well as see what the stars wear on the glamorous red carpet.