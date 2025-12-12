Hollywood’s hottest couple just incinerated the breakup chatter — and if Timothée Chalamet was ever told to cool it with Kylie Jenner? Yeah... he clearly didn’t listen.

Stepping onto the Marty Supreme red carpet in full-blown neon coordination, the duo made one thing clear: they’re not only still together — they’re thriving.

The PDA Was the Point

Wearing custom Chrome Hearts, they didn’t just match — they detonated the cameras.

Kylie stunned in a cleavage-forward, cutout gown dripping in crosses and high-glam glow.

Timmy rocked an all-orange leather fit, matching Timberlands, and yes — that ridiculous-but-iconic ping-pong paddle bag only he could pull off.

And the body language? Pure heat. His hand never left her waist. She leaned in like she never left his side.

Oscar Advice? Ignored.

Sources whisper to #ShuterScoop that Timothée was quietly advised to “dial it back” and “keep focus on awards season.”

But instead of downplaying things, he went full throttle — red carpet, PDA, the whole neon lovefest.

“He refused to pretend,” one insider said. “The love is real, and he’s not about to act like it’s not.”

Kylothée Lives

Breakup rumors? Try again. The couple has kept things chill while Timmy’s been filming, but sources say the spark never dimmed.

A summer trip to France. A cozy NYC film fest appearance. Thanksgiving together. They’ve been solid — just off the grid.

And this red carpet moment? A glossy, leather-clad message to anyone who doubted: Kylothée’s not just alive — they’re unbothered, untouchable, and unapologetic.