Are Adam Sandler and Timothee Chalamet Friends? Why They Shared a Cute Moment at the 2025 Oscars

Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet shared perhaps the cutest moment of the 2025 Oscars (so far) during Conan O'Brien's opening monologue.

After a bit where O'Brien joked about Sandler's notorious penchant for dressing in hoodies and shorts, which he of course showed up in to complete the joke, he ran over to the younger actor to say hello.

"One more thing! Chalamet!" Sandler exclaimed, greeting Chalamet with a hug.

One person on social media called the sweet moment "deeply personally important."

So, how do the two stars know each other? As it turns out, Sandler and Chalamet go way back.

In 2014, Sandler and Chalamet worked together on the comedy-drama film Men, Women & Children.

The role, Chalamet's feature film debut at 17 years old, was quickly followed by his role as Matthew McConaughey's son in Interstellar that same year.

Since then they've remained pals, even playing a game of pickup basketball in 2023.

According to E! News, the two actors were spotted playing basketball with a group of men at an outdoor court in New York City on July 20, 2023.

The outlet also reports Chalamet once praised Sandler's performance in Uncut Gems.

"Adam Sandler delivers a truly spectacular performance," he wrote in an essay for Variety.

In 2022, Sandler joked about Chalamet's heartthrob status during the Gotham Awards.

"We also wish we could be at tonight's award show with all of you sophisticated people but Daddy said, and we quote, 'I don't want to spend the whole night that's supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubetized buffoons screaming, 'Where is Timothée Chalamet?'" he said, pretending to speak on behalf of his two teen daughters.

Their friendship is so well-known that Nikki Glaser even made a joke about the duo during her gig as host of the 2025 Golden Globes.