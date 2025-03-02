Is Margaret Qualley a Professional Dancer? Actress Opens 2025 Oscars James Bond Medley

Margaret Qualley opened the 2025 Oscars James Bond medley with a steamy dance number.

The actress, who earned acclaim for her role in the Oscar-nominated movie The Substance, took to the stage before Raye, Lisa and Doja Cat all performed medley of famous Bond theme songs.

But this isn't the first time Qualley has danced professionally.

Qualley, who started taking ballet classes when she was only 2 years old, initially pursued a career in dance, training at the North Carolina School of the Arts and the American Ballet Theatre.

However, at the age of 16, when she was offered placement and an apprenticeship in the American Ballet Theatre’s summer program, the actress decided to quit dancing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since then, she has gone on to show off her impressive dance skills throughout her career.

A notable example is her portrayal of Ann Reinking in the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, in which she depicted the legendary dancer and choreographer. The performance earned her nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics' Choice Television Award, highlighting her ability to merge her dance expertise with her acting skills.

In 2016, Qualley collaborated with director Spike Jonze on a commercial for Kenzo World, a fragrance by the fashion brand Kenzo. The advertisement featured Qualley in a green dress, initially appearing bored at a formal event, who then breaks into an uninhibited dance throughout the venue.

Choreographed by Ryan Heffington, the piece is believed to have inspired Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Delicate" off her Reputation album. Both the commercial and the music video see their respective main characters at a fancy event before they become disillusioned and dance widely.

There are some differences between the music video and the commercial, such as Swift dancing in the rain and meeting a mysterious man while Qualley's commercial sees her jump through a perfume logo.

More recently, in 2024, Qualley starred in the music video for "Tiny Moves" by Bleachers, the band fronted by her husband, and Swift's frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff.