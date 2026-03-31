Kristi Noem is speaking out after reports surfaced alleging her husband, Bryon Noem, participated in online fetish forums and shared photos of himself dressed as a woman.

The allegations emerged just days after she departed from the Department of Homeland Security.

Kristi Noem Responds

In a statement shared with the New York Post, Noem’s camp addressed the claims involving her husband.

“Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at this time," they told the outlet.

What the Report Alleges

A Daily Mail investigation published Tuesday (March 31) claims Bryon Noem was active in online fetish forums, including messages and photos reportedly tied to him.

According to the outlet, some images — which allegedly include his face — show him dressed in pink hot pants and wearing large fake breasts.

READ MORE: President Trump’s Got a New Obsession—And It Involves a Buddy-Cop Comeback

The report also claims he spent at least $25,000 interacting with online fetish models in the so-called “bimbofication” scene.

Messages reviewed by the outlet reportedly show him praising the models, including comments about “huge, huge ridiculous boobs,” and referencing his marriage.

The claims have not been independently verified.

A Family in the Spotlight

Kristi and Bryon Noem have been married since 1992 and share three children, along with several grandchildren.

READ MORE: President Donald Trump Is About to Appear on U.S. Money — Here’s What That Means

Her team says the family is asking for privacy as they process the situation.