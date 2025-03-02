Why Wasn’t Michelle Trachtenberg Included in the 2025 Oscars In Memoriam?

Michelle Trachtenberg was noticeably missing from the 2025 Oscars In Memoriam segment on Sunday (March 2).

The actress passed away at age 39 on Feb. 26, 2025, in her apartment in New York City, where she was found by her mother.

She had recently undergone a liver transplant, though it is unknown if the transplant contributed to her death.

Actor Gene Hackman – who was found dead on the same day as the actress – was honored during the segment, but Hackman was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars annually.

It appears Trachtenberg was not a member, which is likely why she, unfortunately, wasn't included in the tribute.

However, Trachtenberg was a gifted actor who graced the screen in both film and television.

She starred in films such as the teen classics 17 Again, EuroTrip and Ice Princess and had important roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer on the small screen.

Trachtenberg also starred in the critically acclaimed film Mysterious Skins opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Brady Corbet in 2004.

In 1996, she got her start as the titular character in Harriet the Spy, based on the popular children's novel.

Her last film role was in 2014. In 2023, she guest starred in the television series adaptation of Harriet as Dr. Wagner.

Trachtenberg made her mark on the film industry and in the hearts of thousands of fans who consider her roles such as Casey Carlyle in Ice Princess beloved.

She was known for her magnetic presence onscreen, her sharp wit, comedic timing and the heart she brought to her roles both big and small.

Some of Trachtenberg's former co-stars paid tribute to her online following her death, including Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Gossip Girl star Blake Lively.

"Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you," Gellar wrote in an Instagram caption.

"Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone's joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself," Lively shared on her Instagram Story.

"The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire," she added.