Demi Moore ‘Taking Oscars Loss Very Hard’ (REPORT)

Demi Moore is said to be taking losing out on the Best Actress award at the 2025 Oscars to Mikey Madison “very hard."

The 62-year-old had been considered a strong contender for the prize after securing a Golden Globe win for her role in The Substance, in which she portrays Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who discovers a black-market drug that temporarily transforms her into a younger version of herself – but the gong went to the young star of Anora.

A source has now told Page Six: “Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award.”

Demi and Mikey were nominated alongside Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez and Cynthia Erivo for Wicked.

The source added to Page Six: “Demi was really hopeful that she had secured this win. She’s thrilled for Mikey and all the other women who were nominated, but of course, it was a huge disappointment not hearing her name be called.”

They also said many attendees at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party approached Demi to offer support and praise for her performance.

A video shared on X showed Demi appearing visibly tense when Mikey’s name was announced.

The 25-year-old took to the stage to accept the award and described the moment as “very surreal."

She said: “I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today, is really incredible.”

The Scream star also paid tribute to her fellow nominees, saying: “I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I’m honored to be recognized alongside all of you.” She concluded her speech with the line: “This is a dream come true. I’m probably going to wake up tomorrow.”