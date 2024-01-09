Timothee Chalamet Reacts to Selena Gomez-Kylie Jenner Feud Rumors

Timothée Chalamet has reacted to the viral rumors that there's a feud between his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and Selena Gomez.

"Would you ever deny Selena a photo? Is that ridiculous?" a TMZ paparazzo asked Timothée as he walked in Beverly Hills with his sister, Sex Lives of College Girls star Pauline Chalamet, Monday night (Jan. 8).

"What are the chances? "You just hanging out there?" he replied, grinning in disbelief.

"Can you shut down the rumor? Are you and Selena cool?" the paparazzo persisted.

"Yeah, of course," Timothée answered.

"Does Selena and Kylie have any beef? Is that outrageous?" they asked him.

"No," Timothée confirmed.

Watch below:

The rumors were sparked after a clip of Selena seemingly gossiping with her bestie, Taylor Swift, during the 2024 Golden Globes exploded on the internet Sunday night (Jan. 7). Some stans believed that Selena was spilling some major tea about Timothée and Kylie during the animated conversation.

Allegedly, according to several unconfirmed transcriptions shared across social media, Selena told Taylor and another friend, Keleigh Teller, that Kylie blocked her from nabbing a pic with the Wonka actor, who is a former co-star. The two appeared in the 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York together.

READ MORE: What Were Selena and Taylor Really Talking About at the Golden Globes?

While it's impossible to tell what was really shared between the A-list friends, many fans on Twitter (now known as X) ran with the theory that there's alleged beef between Selena and Kylie, especially after last year's much-talked-about drama between the actor and Kylie's best friend, Hailey Bieber.

That drama was sparked by alleged shady social media posts from both sides, which started a sad trend among fans who began pitting the two women against each other despite the two stars' insistence that they had no issues.

Now, we'll likely never know what kind of hot tea was spilled in the infamous Golden Globes clip, but it seems that it had nothing to do with an alleged feud between Selena and Kylie.