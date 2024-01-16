King Kylie Is Back in 2024, but How Did Kylie Jenner Get Her Infamous Nickname?

King Kylie is back! Kylie Jenner's latest social media posts are taking us all back to the early 2010s when King Kylie reigned.

On Tuesday (Jan. 16), Kylie posted selfies of herself with pink hair on Instagram, writing, "hiiiii remember me."

The comments were immediately flooded with fans exclaiming, "King Kylie is back!"

On TikTok, she also posted a clip of her pink hair in a video soundtracks by the "Suga Suga" instrumental.

"heard its 2014 vibes this year," she wrote in the video's caption. Watch below:

The two posts caused "King Kylie" to trend on Twitter as fans reminisced on her Tumblr and Snapchat days.

"king kylie 4 ever," one person tweeted in response to her new selfie.

"king kylie is alive. I'm obsessed," another fan celebrated.

But how did Kylie get the nickname King Kylie? It all goes back to Tyga.

Back in 2015, Kylie shook things up by changing her Instagram profile name to "King Kylie," which was in support of her boyfriend at the time, Tyga, who went by "King Gold Chains" on social media. Notably, Tyga's son with ex Blac Chyna is also named King Cairo.

The online moniker followed Kylie across platforms, becoming synonymous with her iconic Tumblr posts, Snapchat stories and Vines circa 2015 and 2016.

King Kylie was the ultimate early 2010s cool girl, complete with angsty selfies, a rotating array of candy-colored hair, makeup tutorials and unfiltered videos featuring her famous friends and family, such as Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

For many, King Kylie was the antithesis of the highly-curated online presence of Kylie's older sisters, like Kim. Her posts were fun and relatable to her young fans, which is what made her King Kylie era so memorable that people still discuss it to this day.