All the Stars Who Celebrated Beyonce’s Birthday at the Renaissance Tour in L.A.

Beyoncé's birthday fell on one of her Los Angeles Renaissance Tour dates on Sept. 4, and the stars came out to celebrate Queen Bey.

"My heart is full. I'm so thankful," Beyoncé said during her speech before singing "Flaws and All."

"I'm thankful to be alive ... I'm thankful to look out and see your faces. I'm thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y'all," she continued in the fan-taken video.

She also expressed love for her parents, Jay-Z, her kids, and her former Destiny's Child bandmates during her birthday speech.

"I'm thankful that I'm here at f--king 42," she added as the crowd cheered.

Members of that crowd included celebrity fans like Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, Keke Palmer, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and many more.

Zendaya was caught in a fan video walking into the show with Holland, Ayo Edebiri, and Quinta Brunson.

"Everyone looks so good!" she exclaimed as she walked past fans.

Plus, in another video, the couple nailed the mute challenge in the background of a fan's selfie.

READ MORE: Does Beyoncé Use Her Own Personal Toilet Seats on Tour?

Other fans shared videos of Bieber "having a ball" during the show as he danced and sang along.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Chalamet made their first public appearance as a couple after months of speculation about their apparent relationship. The pair were even caught kissing during the concert.

"Timothée and Kylie are cute I give up," one fan tweeted.

Elsewhere, Jenner's older sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, attended the show with their mom Kris Jenner (who attended four total shows), plus Kim's daughter North West and their niece Penelope Disick.

Katy Perry and Kate Hudson also showed up in silver looks for the tour's theme, and Lizzo was also spotted snapping a pic with Chris Rock.

Meghan Markle also turned up with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland for the second time after enjoying the show previously with her husband Prince Harry.

And in two of the most exciting moments documented from the night, Beyoncé delighted the crowd with special appearances by Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross, who sang her happy birthday.

"ICONIC," one fan tweeted.

"Happy Birthday to you," Ross tweeted.