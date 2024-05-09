Hailey and Justin Bieber's famous friends can't contain their excitement for the couple's happy baby news.

If you haven't heard yet, it's an exciting day in the Bieber household as Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, are pregnant and expecting their first child together! (Yes, Justin Bieber is going to be a dad... we feel old!)

The couple announced the precious news Thursday (May 9) by posting a series of videos and photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

The clips revealed Hailey's growing baby bump in a delicate white lace dress, as well as what appears to be the couple's vow renewal ceremony.

The pair first got married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 following a two-month engagement.

In the comments sections of both Justin and Hailey's posts, celebrity pals such as Demi Lovato and Ty Dolla $ign shared their congratulations and well-wishes for the parents-to-be.

"I LOVE YOU GUYSSSSSS," Justine Skye wrote.

"Congratulations to [you] both! Love [you], man," rapper Ty Dolla $ign commented.

"WE’VE ALL BEEN CREEPILY IMPATIENTLY WAITING," YouTuber Gabbie Hanna joked.

"AHHH YESSSS I love y'all so much. You’re literally gonna be the greatest papa ever. So excited for this new chapter," singer Harry Hudson wrote.

"Yayyy!!! Congratulations!!!" Demi Lovato gushed in the comments.

Meanwhile, actress Kate Hudson posted a bunch of sunflower emojis.

This will be Hailey and Justin's first child.

The couple has not yet revealed Hailey's due date.