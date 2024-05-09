Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Pregnant With First Baby

Hailey Bieber is pregnant! The model and Rhode Beauty founder is expecting a baby with husband Justin Bieber.

This will be their first child.

The couple subtly announced their joyful news Thursday (May 9) when Justin posted a series of Instagram photos and clips, sans caption, revealing Hailey's pregnant belly.

In one of the photos, Hailey wears a white dress as she cradles her belly.

It also appears Justin and Hailey may have renewed their wedding vows, according to the first clip in the Instagram carousel.

See the sweet images and videos, below:

It's unclear when Hailey is due, but we're so happy for the couple!

The pregnancy reveal comes shortly after speculation surrounding Hailey and Justin's absence at the 2024 Met Gala Monday (May 6).

A year ago, Hailey admitted she was scared to have children due to the bullying and hate she has received online and in the media.

READ MORE: Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Hailey and Justin Bieber

"I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child," she told The Sunday Times.

Hailey added she "literally [cries] about this all the time," and said that if she and Justin do have kids, they can "only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."