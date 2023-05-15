Hailey Bieber ‘Scared’ to Have Kids With Justin Because She Worries They’ll Get Online Hate

Justin and Hailey Bieber have expressed their desire to have kids a number of times, but Hailey says the online hate she receives is holding them back from starting a family.

"I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child," Hailey told The Sunday Times.

The Rhode founder said she "literally [cries] about this all the time," and that if and when she and Justin do have kids, they can "only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

"If you let things like [online hate] silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life. Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel, maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person," she added.

It's unclear when or if Justin and Hailey plan on having kids, but they have both previously mentioned starting a family together.

"I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few. I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay," Justin said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020.

In 2021, the "Peaches" singer told GQ that they still plan to have kids. "Not this second, but we will eventually," he shared.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Defends Hailey Bieber Against Death Threats

Hailey is no stranger to hate online, especially since she married one of the world's biggest pop stars in 2018.

In early 2023, the bullying toward Hailey reached an all-time high after she was accused of making fun of Selena Gomez, Justin's ex, alongside Kylie Jenner, who was apparently promoting her new eyebrow makeup.

The drama spiraled as fans attempted to make connections between TikToks and other social media posts that they alleged were shady.

In March, Gomez made a statement via her Instagram Stories after Hailey began receiving death threats.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," Gomez wrote.

The two women then followed each other on Instagram.

Hailey addressed the online hate in her own Instagram Story in April, writing, "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time. My mind and emotions have been fragile, to say the least."

While Hailey still receives hateful comments today, the drama has lessened, and it seems that some of Gomez's fans have moved on to focusing on her apparent ex-best friend Francia Raisa.