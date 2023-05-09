Selena Gomez Organ Donor Francia Raisa Says Singer Wouldn’t Condone the Bullying She’s Received

Francia Raisa, the actress who famously donated a kidney to her friend Selena Gomez, is speaking out about the bullying she's received from the pop star's fans due to the pair's reported feud.

TMZ caught up with the Grown-ish star Monday (May 8), and a cameraperson for the tabloid asked the actress about the worst hate she's received online.

"I think the one [comment] that probably hurt the most was, 'I hope someone goes up your p---y and rips out your other kidney, you wh---,'" Raisa revealed.

"Listen, I don't really wanna talk to you right now. The only thing I'm going to say is in no way, shape, or form does anyone condone bullying. Especially Selena. She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health, and I believe Rare Beauty just even had an event for mental health," she continued.

Raisa added that the bullying has been "messing" with her mentally, and that it's "not what anyone wants for someone."

In 2017, the How I Met Your Father actress donated a kidney to Gomez, who needed a kidney after being diagnosed with lupus.

"My best friend, her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested.' And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky," Gomez explained in the Apple TV+ documentary series Dear...

The pop star said she will "never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."

However, rumors of a feud between the two began after Gomez stated in her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me that Taylor Swift is her "only friend in the industry."

"Interesting," Raisa commented dryly on an Instagram post featuring the quote. Her comment was immediately met with backlash from fans.

Raisa subsequently un-followed Gomez on Instagram in November 2022. It does not appear she has followed Gomez back since, even though Gomez still follows her.