Selena Gomez Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Allegedly Reacts to Singer Calling Taylor Swift ‘Only Friend in the Industry’

Francia Raísa, the actress who donated her kidney to Selena Gomez as part of a life-saving procedure five years ago, allegedly left a comment under an Instagram post reacting to the "My Mind & Me" singer calling Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry."

In her new Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the singer refers to Swift as her "only friend in the industry."

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor," Gomez says at one point in the film. It's unclear if the "industry" Gomez is referring to is the entertainment industry at large, or the music industry in particular.

The quote was shared on E! News' Instagram account as part of a slideshow celebrating Gomez and Swift's friendship.

According to multiple sources on social media, Raísa left a comment under E! News' Instagram post reacting negatively to the quote.

"Interesting," the How I Met Your Father actress allegedly wrote, before un-following Gomez on Instagram.

Backlash erupted in the comments section of E! News' Instagram post, where Gomez fans rallied to defend the pop star.

"idk why you are upset with this line you're like her sister or family you gave her life... Don't be bitter she mentioned industry. You are far from this and for that we love you and so grateful... You want her to talk about you in her documentary or something.... She mentioned many more important things and been through enough life sucks some times we make wrong decisions and it's ok... Don't be bitter," someone commented.

"Francia lowkey petty for unfollowing Selena Gomez over a comment lol, she was clearly referring to the MUSIC industry," another fan weighed in.

"The girl is allowed to have other friends other than Francia. Get over it," someone else wrote.

"sorry but francia is not a celebrity. I particularly only see people talk about her when they talk about selena's kidney. she is an actress but not famous," another fan commented.

Some others, however, shared their support for Raísa, questioning why Gomez did not mention the actress in her documentary.

"Selena is in the wrong, how you forget about your friend Raisa?" one person commented.

"I’m 100% positive that’s not exactly what she meant. Words can get twisted very easily. She has strong bonds with each of her friends. Some are more like family. @franciaraisa it’s all love ... your bond is very different and unique," another shared.

Criticism also spilled over onto Raísa's personal Instagram account, where fans left comments under Raisa's latest Instagram post.

"Unfollowing her seems petty, she meant music industry not overall Hollywood. Most people got that," one fan wrote.

"Sell was speaking on the music industry love go check out the full interview for full context," another commented.

"why tf would you give someone your KIDNEY just to use it against them later on? it’s f---ing odd," someone else weighed in.

"Are you 10? Are you even in the music industry?? Be a good and supportive human being," one fan commented.

"I didn’t know you were in MUSIC industry oh wait you are not! Stop being dramatic," another shared.

Still, others defended Raísa in the comments.

"it’s not just 'a good thing' it’s a kidney, and probably a person’s health for life. When you gave someone your kidney and being called petty, interesting," one person wrote.

"You have a big heart. What you did has no price. You truly care about your love one," another commented.

"They should have mentioned you in the documentary," someone else shared.

"dont mind the ungrateful people, stay strong," another wrote.

As of publishing, it's unconfirmed if Raísa's alleged comment was legitimate and, if so, if the comment is still live or has since been deleted. Neither Gomez nor Raísa has spoken out.

PopCrush can confirm as of publishing time that Raísa does not follow Gomez on Instagram. Gomez, however, is still currently following Raísa on the social media platform.

In 2017, Raísa donated one of her kidneys to Gomez, who has lupus. Gomez previously called the transplant a "life or death" situation.

"My kidneys were shutting down. My mentality was to keep going. [Raísa] lived with me during this interesting time where my kidneys were just done. That was it, and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me. She volunteered and did it. And let alone someone wanting to volunteer, it is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, I mean that’s unbelievable. That’s not real," Gomez told TODAY at the time.

The operation left Raísa bedridden for months.