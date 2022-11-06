Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment

Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment.

The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.

"Sorry I didn't mention every person I know," Gomez commented under the TikTok, which is a video recap of the alleged friendship drama between the pop star and Raísa.

It's unclear if Gomez's comment is a response to backlash she has received from the public for not mentioning Raísa in her new film, or a response to Raísa directly for the perceived insult.

The drama started over the weekend when Raísa, the actress who donated her kidney to Gomez as part of a life-saving procedure five years ago, allegedly left a comment under an Instagram post reacting to the singer calling Swift her "only friend in the industry."

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor," Gomez says in her documentary.

The quote was shared on E! News' Instagram account. According to reports, Raísa left a comment under the Instagram post reacting negatively to the quote.

"Interesting," she allegedly commented.

Raísa does not currently follow Gomez on Instagram. Gomez is still following Raísa at time of publishing.

Raísa donated one of her kidneys to Gomez, who has lupus, in the summer of 2017. Gomez previously called the transplant a "life or death" situation. Raísa was bedridden for months following the transplant.