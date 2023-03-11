Selena Gomez Squashes Rumors of Feud with Kidney Donor and ‘Best Friend’ Francia Raisa

After months of speculation that Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa were in a feud, the Only Murders In The Building star put those rumors to rest.

Gomez appeared on the latest episode of the Apple TV+ documentary series Dear... where she spoke candidly about her Lupus diagnosis in 2014.

"So hearing from a doctor, 'You could have had a stroke onstage, you could have died' — it was a lot. But I didn't allow it to sink in; I didn't want to process it," she shared. Gomez also admitted that she "lied" when she said that the body shaming comments didn't affect her, she would be "crying [her] eyes out" over the online hate she received.

Gomez then spoke about the Grown-ish actress, who donated a kidney to her.

"My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested,'" she recalled. "And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky."

Gomez noted that she understands "that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way."

She concluded that she will "never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming."

Rumors of a feud between the actresses began when Gomez told Rolling Stone that Taylor Swift was "my only friend in the [entertainment] industry really." E! News quoted Gomez in an Instagram post to which Raisa reportedly commented, "Interesting," before quickly deleting the comment.