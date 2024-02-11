Justin Bieber Fans Are a Little Disappointed He Didn’t Surprise Us at Usher’s Halftime Show

Justin Bieber, Usher's former protégé, didn't show up for the latter's Halftime Show at the 2024 uper Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11) as many had predicted and hoped for.

Many had predicted the former mentee of the R&B singer would take the coveted stage to perform alongside Usher.

At least, that's what fans were hoping for and speculating about online prior to the Halftime Show.

There were even reports Biebs might join Usher onstage, and rumors that the "Yeah!" singer had personally asked his pop star pal to make a surprise guest appearance. But no dice.

Even though Bieber didn't join Usher for the Halftime Show, he became a trending topic on social media during the big game anyway.

The "Peaches" singer was in attendance at the game alongside his wife Hailey Bieber, and the pair were spotted dancing along to Usher's set during the Halftime Show from their seat in the stands at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Still, fans shared their reactions online after realizing Usher and Bieber wouldn't be reuniting onstage at the Super Bowl after all.

"Us when Usher’s performance ends and Justin Bieber is still in his seat," one fan tweeted alongside a GIF of someone in tears.

"Usher brought all those people on stage and not one of them was Justin Bieber," someone else joked.



See more hilarious reactions to Bieber's missed connection at Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, below.

