Will Justin Bieber Make a Surprise Appearance at Usher’s Halftime Show?

Will Justin Bieber join Usher on stage at the 2024 Super Bowl?

According to TMZ, Usher has reached out to Bieber directly to see if the Canadian singer will perform as a special guest at his upcoming Halftime Show performance on (Sunday) Feb. 11.

Sources told the tabloid that no handlers were involved in the conversation between Bieber and Usher.

Bieber and Usher have a long history together.

Usher previously mentored a young Bieber when the latter was a 13-year-old YouTube star, helping to guide his career alongside Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun.

The two have even collaborated on music together and joined forces on the remix for Bieber's song "Somebody to Love."

READ MORE: What Songs Will Usher Perform at the 2024 Halftime Show?

Bieber took some time away from performing following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis in June 2002.

Bieber tried to resume his tour the following month but was unable to.

"Exhaustion overtook me," the pop star said at the time.

Bieber's Justice Tour was officially canceled in February 2023, mere months after it had been postponed.

While Bieber may or may not join Usher on stage this weekend, TMZ reports the R&B star's "My Boo" collaborator Alicia Keys will likely join him as a special guest.

The outlet did not give specifics about the performance, only that signs point to them performing a big song together.

The 2024 Super Bowl will see the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out with the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.