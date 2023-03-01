Justin Bieber Fans React to ‘Justice Tour’ Cancellation: ‘Can’t Wait for That Refund to Hit My Bank Account’

Justin Bieber's Justice Tour is officially canceled.

Bieber announced the cancellation on Feb. 28, four months after he postponed his then-remaining tour dates.

Fans received emails from Ticketmaster and concert venues that read: "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."

They were also told that refunds would be issued to all ticket holders.

On Twitter, many fans expressed their sadness regarding the official cancellation.

"You'll be missed Justice tour..." one fan tweeted, along with photos of Bieber performing, while another tweeted, "JUSTICE TOUR U WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED."

Because the news came one day before Bieber's 29th birthday on March 1, some fans had mixed emotions.

"Don't know if I should cry cause you're 29 or 'cause you officially canceled the rest of the Justice Tour," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Others lamented the loss of getting to meet online friends in person at the concerts.

"[Not gonna lie] what hurts the most about JB canceling Justice tour [right now] is that I ain’t seeing my mutuals I was so looking forward to creating cute memories with y’all.. stanning Justin really brought so many special ppl into my life, and for that, I’m forever grateful no matter what," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans focused on the positive: refunds.

Bieber took a break from performing in June 2022 — just one month after the tour began — due to his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, which left half of his face temporarily paralyzed.

He resumed the tour in July 2022 in Europe, but in September 2022, he posted a note to Twitter that said the shows "took a real toll" on him.

"Exhaustion overtook me," the singer wrote, sharing that he needed to "make his health the priority" and that he would be taking another break from touring for the time being.

See more reactions to Justin Bieber's tour cancellation, below: