Usher Would Never Let His Kids Hang out With Diddy After Living With Him at Age 14

An old Usher interview has resurfaced in which the R&B superstar talks about the "curious things" he witnessed when he lived with Diddy at a young age.

While on The Howard Stern Show in 2016, Usher opened up about how he lived with Diddy for a year when he was just around 14 years old.

"I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it," Usher said cryptically.

"I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild," he continued.

Usher recalled being around other famous artists such as Faith Evans and Biggie Smalls at the time. He shared that he would stay up partying with Diddy and his friends and described the experience as "pretty crazy."

When Stern asked the "My Boo" singer if he would ever send his children to hang out with Diddy, Usher gave a simple answer.

"Hell no," he replied.

Why Did Usher Live With Diddy When He Was 14?

Usher signed to LaFace records when he was around 14 or 15. However, former records CEO L.A. Reid struggled to market the young star, so he was sent to stay with Diddy and learn the ropes as a protégé.

During that time, Diddy produced Usher's self-titled debut album, which was released in August 1994. He passed on producing Usher's second album, My Way.

My Way became a commercial success and sold 7 million copies, launching Usher's career.

In 2004, Usher told Rolling Stone that Diddy introduced him to "a totally different set of sex, specifically."

"Sex is so hot in the industry, man. There was always girls around. You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen," Usher told the magazine.

Usher's resurfaced Howard Stern interview comes shortly after Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided by federal agents on Monday (March 25).

The raids occurred amid a slew of sex trafficking allegations in two lawsuits.