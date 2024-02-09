Usher's 2024 Halftime Show set list will undoubtedly be chock full of career-spanning club hits.

Usher will headline the iconic Halftime Show at Super Bowl 58 Sunday (Feb. 11) in Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Fransisco 49ers.

The R&B and pop superstar has plenty of hits to choose from when it comes time to take the stage at Allegiant Stadium. Songs likely part of Usher's Halftime Show set list include "Yeah!," "OMG," "My Boo," "Burn," "U Got It Bad," "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" and "Confessions Part II."

Usher has achieved nine No. 1 hits, 18 Top 10 hits and 53 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout his career.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner previously appeared at the Halftime Show as a guest in 2011 when the Black Eyed Peas headlined the event.

READ MORE: See All the 2024 Super Bowl Commercials

Usher has collaborated with a number of high-profile music stars over the course of his career, including Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, will.i.am and Justin Bieber.

The singer teased his potential Halftime Show surprise guests during his interview at the official Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference on Feb. 8.

"I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to have like, features on songs that became hit records. That gave me the greatest point of reference ... [I] went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me. And I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers, whether we have collaborated together or whether they’ve had moments of their own," Usher shared.

"I’ve tried so many things my entire career, and I’ve just managed to be able to gather people who celebrate my music and celebrate my experiences. And maybe they tie it to theirs. Maybe they got married to a song. Maybe they fell in love to a song. Maybe they made love to a song. Maybe they celebrated and laughed and had an incredible time. Maybe they cried. Maybe they hurt. Maybe had a chance to be confident in a way that they didn’t have before they listened to that song. That’s what R&B has been to me. And I hope that the rest of the world can celebrate in the way I celebrate it," he added.

See Usher's full 2024 Halftime Show set list as it becomes available, below.