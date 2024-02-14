Travis Kelce Gets ‘Down With the Sickness’ After Super Bowl, Disturbed Responds

Super Bowl LVIII champ Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs did Disturbed's signature "Down With the Sickness" vocalization — "ooh-wah-ah-ah-ah!" — after winning the big game Sunday, as videos show. Subsequently, Disturbed singer David Draiman responded.

The NFL star's nu-metal grunt happened as Kelce, with girlfriend Taylor Swift along for the ride, was celebrating at an afterparty at the Wynn Las Vegas along with brother Jason Kelce, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, and Swift's friend Blake Lively.

As seen in fan-captured clips, Travis is hyping the crowd up alongside a DJ as the nu-metal band's unmistakable The Sickness single begins to play.

READ MORE: Shortest Rock Star Marriages

Right on cue, Travis does his best Disturbed "ooh-wah-ah-ah-ah" Draiman vocal impression. See the videos below.

On X (formerly Twitter), Draiman re-shared the clips and added, "Hey [Travis Kelce], you're welcome at one of our shows anytime."

The Disturbed lead vocalist also said to the Chiefs tight end, "Well done … Come and do it with us live?"

"Down With the Sickness" was the second single off of Disturbed's debut studio album from 2000 and went on to define the band's characteristic sound. It features heavy guitar riffs, powerful vocals and that distinctive opening vocalization from Draiman.

It gained significant popularity, particularly for its intense and energetic style. The album itself received positive reviews and played a significant role in establishing Disturbed as a prominent band in the nu-metal genre. More recently, Disturbed released the album Divisive in 2022.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII over the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium with a score of 25-22 after going into overtime, becoming only the second Super Bowl in NFL history to do so.

Travis is now a three-time Super Bowl champion after also winning Super Bowl LVII (2023) and Super Bowl LV (2022) with the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce Does Disturbed's "Ooh-Wah-Ah-Ah-Ah" at Super Bowl Afterparty

Disturbed, "Down With the Sickness" (Music Video, 2001)