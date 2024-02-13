Former NFL Player Brandon Marshall Claims Taylor Swift Had Kanye Kicked Out of Super Bowl, Video Shows Otherwise

Kanye West was allegedly thrown out of the 2024 Super Bowl by Taylor Swift, according to former NFL player Brandon Marshall, but videos show otherwise.

Taylor Swift Had Kanye West Removed From Super Bowl?

On Tuesday (Feb. 13), Former NFL player Brandon Marshall made the claim on the Paper Route podcast and said Ye had allegedly bought a ticket to the big game on Sunday (Feb. 11) right in front of Taylor's booth. Marshall said Ye was in full of view of the pop star and it pissed her off.

"Kanye West pulls up to Vegas," Brandon Marshall explains below. "Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry's booth. So, any time they were going to be showing Katy Perry, Kanye's face was going to be there."

At that point, Marshall's co-host asks the former NFL player-turned-podcaster if he actually was referring to Taylor Swift instead of Katy Perry.

"Oh, my bad," Marshall clarifies. "In front of Taylor Swift's booth. He had a mask on with his logo on the mask. Typical Kanye. Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She, boom-boom, makes a call or two, everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium."

The podcasters add that Kanye was allegedly trying to leverage Taylor Swift’s clout to get himself seen at the Super Bowl by "strategically" placing himself in front of her during the game. Despite Marshall's story, a viral clip shows Ye peacefully chilling in a VIP suite with Anderson .Paak and Ty Dolla $ign during the big game.

Kanye West Stars in His Own 2024 Super Bowl Ad

Kanye West was a very visible figure at the Super Bowl. The Vultures hitmaker promoted his website Yeezy.com in his new commercial that premiered during the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. In the bizarre ad, Ye records a selfie video of himself complaining about how he blew all his advertising money to secure a Super Bowl TV spot, and that he didn't have any money left to shoot an actual commercial.

Watch former NFL player Brandon Marshall claim Taylor Swift had Kanye West kicked out of the Super Bowl below.

Watch Brandon Marshall Claim Taylor Swift Had Kanye West Thrown Out of 2024 Super Bowl

Watch Kanye West Relax With Anderson .Paak and Ty Dolla $ign in a Suite at the Super Bowl