Model Claims He Was Fired as Met Gala Greeter After Upstaging Kylie Jenner

Just days before the annual Met Gala, a model claimed that he was fired from his greeter position because of his good looks.

Eugenio Casnighi posted a video on his TikTok on Saturday (May 4) to share the story of how he was fired from the 2024 Met Gala after the agency allegedly told him that he outshined celebrities on the red carpet last year. The Italian model and TikToker told his followers that he will no longer be working the event on Monday (May 6).

“I just got fired from the Met Gala,” he told his camera before showing photos of him on the red carpet with the Kardashians from previous Met Galas. “Remember me?” The 26-year-old worked at the fashion fundraiser for the last two years and claimed that he was never able to talk about his experiences there as he signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), until now, as he was fired.

“Funny enough, they fired me so I can say whatever I want now,” he added, after he got the notice on Friday (May 3). “They fired me because I went viral last year. So basically they said, ‘You made it about yourself, so we can’t have you work there anymore. I’m sorry.'”

His role as a greeter was to be paired with a celebrity and help them during the event. He explained, “Last year, they told me that I was going to be with Jenner, 26, all night, and I [helped] her [with] whatever she needed.” Casnighi revealed that his modeling agency and the event hire models as they "want people to get noticed."

“They literally told me we picked you because we like you more than other people to be with this celebrity but when people took pictures of the actual celebrity, like Kylie Jenner, and I was next to her… of course, I ended up in the picture and they blamed me,” he alleged.

In a follow up video posted to his TikTok account, he clarified that he is “disappointed and not upset” but that others were fired from this year’s event as well. He shared a text message from an agency where they asked for his availability for the event. On Apr. 16, the staffer confirmed that he would be working this year’s gala. They also added the addendum that the employees couldn’t even re-post or share images of themselves in the background of the live streams and step and repeat on the red carpet.

In a third and final video, he shared his own personal experiences with some of the celebrities. He spoke highly of Emma Stone, who asked about his hometown in Italy. Those that didn't make a good impression on him include Bad Bunny and Doja Cat, although he is a fan of their music.