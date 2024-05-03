How to Get Tickets to the 2024 Met Gala

Fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala, is just days away! The annual star-studded New York City event always draws the biggest names in music, fashion, entertainment and more as celebrities descend the steps of The Met in show-stopping fashion looks.

This year's Met Gala, scheduled for Monday (May 6), is themed around "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code is "The Garden of Time."

READ MORE: See Photos From Last Year's Met Gala Red Carpet!

While the event is strictly invite-only, meaning you can only purchase tickets if you've personally been invited to attend, find out everything we know about Met Gala 2024 tickets and more, below.

How Much Are Tickets to the Met Gala?

Tickets to attend the Met Gala are incredibly pricey.

According to TIME, a ticket to this year's event costs $75,000. That's up $25,000 from last year, when tickets cost $50,000.

Meanwhile, a table at the event can be purchased for $350,000.

The Met Gala, officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The money made from ticket sales goes to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, which is home to more than 33,000 pieces of clothing, jewelry and accessories that date back all the way to the 1400s.

Do Celebrities Pay to Attend the Met Gala?

Celebrities don't attend the Met Gala for free, but that doesn't mean they always pay for their own tickets to the event.

Famous stars are typically invited to the event by various brands, who in turn pay for the celebrities' tickets, according to NBC New York.

How Do Celebrities Get Invited to the Met Gala?

The guest list for the Met Gala is exclusively invite-only, according to NBC New York, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour ultimately decides who makes the guest list. Typically the celebrities and people invited are currently relevant in the culture, meaning they are usually promoting new art, content, etc., such as a pop star with a brand new album, or a movie star who has a big new film coming out soon.

The guest list is kept secret before the event, so it is unclear who will be attending this year's event. What is known is that between 600 and 700 people will be there, according to Business Insider.