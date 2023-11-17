Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Kylie Jenner for Cheating on Khloe Kardashian With Jordyn Woods

Tristan Thompson has apologized to Kylie Jenner for cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Jordyn Woods.

The NBA star — who has kids True, 5, and Tatum, 15 months, with Khloe — has tried to make amends for being unfaithful to his ex, particularly after kissing Kylie's then-BFF at a party.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, he tells Khloe's half-sister: "I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically.

"You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life. You guys were two peas in a pod.

"So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloe.

"Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else.”

The 32-year-old star added that "it's 100 percent" on him, and he "feels bad about it."

He continued: "The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f---ing idiot and just being young and stupid, I just wanted to say I’m sorry again for that.”

Kylie, 26, accepted his apology, and while she said she and Jordyn have since mended their friendship, she admitted they also "needed" time apart at that stage in their lives.

She said: “Thank you for saying that... I think I was so co-dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together.

"I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her. But you know, Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up, we’re good."

Tristan wanted Kylie to pass on his message to her pal, and acknowledged what Jordyn went through in the wake of the cheating scandal.

He explained: "Well let her know I apologize for, you know, whatever, you know… she went through a lot during that time too and probably gave her a lot of flak so I’m the reason why that relationship, you know, went a different direction.

"I just wanted to make sure I just say it to you and just let you know because it is… I was a f---ing idiot."