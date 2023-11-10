Move over, Kris Jenner! The Kardashian family could have looked very different with Priscilla Presley as the family matriarch-turned-momager.

According to the late Robert Kardashian's friend Joni Migdal, Priscilla nearly became a part of the Kardashian family in the mid-'70s when Priscilla and Robert dated following The Naked Gun star's split from Elvis.

"Priscilla made Robert very happy. He wanted to marry her and have children with her. That was definitely his hope, his plan," Migdal told Page Six.

However, Midgal claims Elvis allegedly interfered with the couple's fledgling romance by persistently calling Priscilla when she and Kardashian were together, frustrating the attorney.

The couple also faced another rumored hurdle: Kardashian's controlling behavior.

According to Migdal, Priscilla did not like the fact that Kardashian wanted to turn her "into a domesticated Armenian housewife." "That infuriated Priscilla," Midgal shared.

"Priscilla once tried to make dinner for Robert, because he kept asking her, so Priscilla said that one night she cooked asparagus, and she made this and she made that, and she went out of her way to make it perfect, and he hated it," Migdal said.

"She said that after that meal, he never suggested that she make dinner for him again," Migdal added.

The strain of expectations, as well as Priscilla's vow to not remarry "until Elvis dies," took a toll on the couple.

They eventually split, and Priscilla kept her promise to Elvis. In fact, she never remarried, even following The King's death in August 1977.

In 1978, Kardashian married Kris Jenner. They had four children together: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

Kardashian died of cancer in September 2003. He was 59.