Lisa Marie Presley's mother Priscilla Presley is still struggling with unanswered questions about about her daughter's death. It's been a year since her passing, but time has not healed this wound.

Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54 on Jan. 12, 2023.

She had attended the 2023 Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla Presley two days prior.

A small bowel obstruction was the official cause of the singer's death.

On Monday, Priscilla Presley returned to the red carpet ahead of the 75th Primetime Emmys. She came with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, star of the Amazon Prime TV miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six.

This was something of a statement, as the two had been portrayed as feuding in the months after Lisa Marie's death, but the actress told ET's Kevin Frazier that was not true. She also reflected on her daughter's death, one year and three days later.

"I think about her all day, all night," the 78-year-old says. "I miss my daughter very, very much."

The toxicology report ruled out foul play, death by suicide or a drug overdose. Instead, a bowel obstruction caused by weight loss surgery years earlier was to blame. Lisa Marie had been complaining of stomach pain.

"It was a shock to all of us," Priscilla says, continuing her conversation with Frazier, "but mostly for a mother, you know, when they lose a child, a lot is lost of them too, as a parent. We grieve, we can't believe it. We try to understand the thoughts of like, my daughter."

At the end of the interview, she reflected on the inner-turmoil her daughter was experiencing in the years following her son Benjamin's death by suicide.

"I know she wasn't that happy. I know that when her son died that was really when she just didn't wanna be here," she shares.

Both Lisa Marie and Benjamin Keough were buried at Graceland, Elvis Presley's estate. Riley Keough is now the sole owner of the rock 'n' roll singer's estate.

