Lisa Marie Presley Estate Sued Over Unpaid $3.8 Million Loan

Lisa Marie Presley's estate is being sued over an unpaid loan.

Elvis' daughter failed to repay a $3.8 million loan documents by Entertainment Tonight reveal. Naussany Investments & Private Lending, LLC claims that Presley took out the loan in 2018 and she used her stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland as collateral for the loan.

Naussany goes on to allege that Presley borrowed her first some of money from them in 2016, to the tune of $450,000. However, she did repay that loan before taking out the second loan in 2018.

The private lender provided documents, including a promissory note signed by Presley, where she had agreed to pay of the $3.8 million loan by May 16, 2022. Naussany also provided proof of two cashier's checks made out to Presley.

Court documents obtained by the outlet go on to show that Naussany didn't have any contact with Presley after March 23, 2022 and that their attempts to collect the debt were rejected.

The lender is willing to work with Presley's estate to ensure that the debt is paid and will agree to a settlement if the trustee of Presley's estate pays $2.850 million within 45 days.

In June of this year, Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, was announced as the sole trustee of her mother's estate. Keough reached the agreement with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, and it was announced that Priscilla would recieve an undisclosed amount of money if she were to drop her legal challenge to a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will that replaced her as a trustee of her estate.

After her passing, it was reported that Presley was millions of dollars in debt and that she owed $4 million prior to her passing on Jan. 12. Of that sum, $2.5 million was allegedly debts to the IRS.