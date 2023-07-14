Lisa Marie Presley’s Toxicology Report Includes Opioids, But That’s Not What Killed Her

Lisa Marie Presley had two different opioids in her system at the time of her death in January. Opioids did not contribute to her death, however.

Several sources, including ET, name Oxycodone as one of the opioids found by medical examiners. However, the drug was found in her blood in therapeutic levels. The full report was released by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office on Thursday (July 13).

A second opioid called Buprenorphone was also present in her system at the time of her death — that's used for pain or to fight opioid addiction, something Presley battled in the years leading up to her passing.

A third drug noted on the toxicology report, Quetiapine, is an antipsychotic medication. TMZ says that the L.A. Medical Examiner reported no drug paraphernalia or narcotics were found at Presley's home, and once hospitalized, her urine toxicology tested negative.

Less than three weeks after her death, TMZ reported on Presley's extreme weightloss regimen, claiming she'd undergone plastic surgery and was taking weightloss medication. Sources told the celebrity news site that she was taking opioids as well and had "a history of overmedicating."

Despite all of this, Presley's official cause of death was a small bowel obstruction. ET says the autopsy showed an obstruction "in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago."

This kind of obstruction is a known complication of that surgery.

Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023, after going into cardiac arrest at an L.A. hospital. Her funeral at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., took place several days later.

*Update: This story has been updated with a correction. Two opioids, not three, were found in Presley's system. A third drug Quetiapine is not an opioid as previously stated.

