Priscilla Presley’s Request to Be Buried Next to Elvis at Graceland Denied: REPORT

Priscilla Presley has reportedly been dealt a huge blow when it comes to her request to be buried next to Elvis Presley.

According to a report from TMZ, Priscilla requested to be buried next to Elvis upon her death, however, the outlet claims that she allegedly backed down without much of a discussion over the topic.

Elvis was buried at his ionic Graceland estate in 1977. He is buried by his mother and father, Gladys and Vernon.

The late Lisa Marie Presley is also buried at Graceland, and so is her son Benjamin Keough.

Priscilla recently reached a settlement with her granddaughter Riley Keough on May 16 over Lisa Marie's trust.

While the details of the settlement have not been disclosed, a source told TMZ that Lisa Marie's estate paid millions to Priscilla. However, that has not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

In January, Priscilla filed a petition that questioned the validity of a 2016 amendment to the trust that removed her as a co-trustee and put Keough in charge.

After the dispute over the estate of Lisa Marie was settled, Priscilla shared a statement to People clarifying the situation.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," she told the publication.

"Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter," Priscilla continued.

"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever," the statement concluded.

Keough has not commented on the situation